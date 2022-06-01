Blue Barn Wealth LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 25.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,113 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,563,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,558 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 407.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,534,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,290 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,874,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,075,000 after acquiring an additional 904,521 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,214,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,763,000 after acquiring an additional 845,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTR. Scotiabank lowered Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Nutrien from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.05.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.80. The company had a trading volume of 169,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,639. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $57.08 and a one year high of $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.75. The stock has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 24.65%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

