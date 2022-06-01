Bluefin Capital Management LLC Acquires 700 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 51.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in ASML by 322.2% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ASML from €945.00 ($1,016.13) to €960.00 ($1,032.26) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ASML from €767.00 ($824.73) to €630.00 ($677.42) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on ASML from €800.00 ($860.22) to €710.00 ($763.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $829.44.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $576.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $509.55 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $594.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $674.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $4.1903 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

ASML Profile (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.