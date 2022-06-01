Bluefin Capital Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.96.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $78.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.92 and a 200-day moving average of $93.79. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

