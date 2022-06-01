Bluefin Capital Management LLC Invests $1.21 Million in Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAOOU. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,916,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,020,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,525,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $505,000.

Crypto 1 Acquisition stock opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, or reorganization or any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

