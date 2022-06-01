Bluefin Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,305 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 331.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $440.11 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The stock has a market cap of $117.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $446.30 and a 200-day moving average of $402.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

About Lockheed Martin (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.