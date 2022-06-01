Bluefin Capital Management LLC Takes Position in NorthView Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVACU)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthView Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVACU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NorthView Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,967,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,000,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,472,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in NorthView Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,020,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NorthView Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $3,629,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NVACU opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. NorthView Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.05.

