Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Trading 5% Higher

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) shares traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.98 and last traded at $57.75. 1,408 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 597,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.00.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.60 and a 200-day moving average of $76.41.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.01. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 293.97% and a negative return on equity of 35.24%. The business had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $133,673.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.98 per share, with a total value of $299,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 10,575 shares of company stock valued at $677,614 over the last 90 days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,876,000 after buying an additional 46,264 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,908,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,703,000 after buying an additional 431,619 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,809,000 after buying an additional 535,424 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 326.3% in the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,921,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,736,000 after buying an additional 1,470,690 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,198,000 after purchasing an additional 30,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

