BMO Capital Markets Lowers BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Price Target to GBX 3,000

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from GBX 3,200 ($40.49) to GBX 3,000 ($37.96) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BHP has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,467.52.

NYSE BHP traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,367,672. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.03. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 609.3% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

