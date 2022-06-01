Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,490,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,035 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.53% of Boston Scientific worth $318,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Taurus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 567,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 97,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 56,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,902,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,839,000 after purchasing an additional 817,400 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 79,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $722,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $31,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $295,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,516,769.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,513 shares of company stock worth $1,948,200 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BSX. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.55.

Boston Scientific stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.87. 142,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,334,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.45. The company has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.38, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.81. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $47.49.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

