BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $244.00 million-$246.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.74 million.BOX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.11-$1.15 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of BOX to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BOX from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.10.
BOX traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.56. The stock had a trading volume of 103,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,986. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -84.25 and a beta of 1.15. BOX has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $33.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average of $27.03.
In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $429,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,477,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,280,755.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $226,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,091,930 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 108.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 594,526 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BOX by 72.1% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 35,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 15,046 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in BOX by 54.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BOX by 1.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BOX by 16.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.
BOX Company Profile (Get Rating)
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
