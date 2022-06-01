Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$196.08.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$185.00 to C$188.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$264.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

TSE BYD traded down C$7.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$142.85. 57,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of C$3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$157.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$175.08. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$129.79 and a 12-month high of C$267.00.

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$705.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$664.95 million. Research analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 5.0799998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.26%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

