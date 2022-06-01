Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Short Interest Update

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the April 30th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 546,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

In related news, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 31,241 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $176,824.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Monty J. Bennett acquired 44,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $999,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 632.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 340,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 330.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 92,550 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,640,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,605,000 after acquiring an additional 453,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 18,179 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BHR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,180. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.53%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

