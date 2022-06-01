Brave Warrior Advisors LLC Has $821,000 Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 97.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112,133 shares during the quarter. AON makes up approximately 0.0% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of AON by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,515 shares in the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV acquired a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,637,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AON by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,468,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,397,000 after acquiring an additional 258,791 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in AON by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,543,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,996,000 after acquiring an additional 212,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

AON stock traded down $4.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.71. 6,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,329. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.06. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $223.19 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $25,281.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.90.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

