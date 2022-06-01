BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Shares Gap Down to $9.92

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.92, but opened at $9.67. BRC shares last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 2,042 shares.

BRCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of BRC from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of BRC in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.57.

Get BRC alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRCC. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in BRC in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BRC in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

About BRC (NYSE:BRCC)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.