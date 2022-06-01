Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires New Shares in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 1,514.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of EFX stock opened at $202.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.77. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.76 and a 1-year high of $300.11.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equifax from $274.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.54.

About Equifax (Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.