Bridgewater Associates LP Has $4.71 Million Stock Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,801 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.21% of TreeHouse Foods worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 133.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 94.9% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 15.1% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $41.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.33. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.47 and a 1-year high of $50.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.07 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.40. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

THS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

About TreeHouse Foods (Get Rating)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.