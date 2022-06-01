Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $3.59 Million in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 171,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,131,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 25.3% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 9.8% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV stock opened at $179.04 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.44 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.70 and its 200-day moving average is $168.97.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $2,971,205.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,233. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.47.

Travelers Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.