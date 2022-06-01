Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 2,365 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,988,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,407,331,000 after buying an additional 1,556,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,206,521,000 after acquiring an additional 754,483 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,600,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,299,000 after purchasing an additional 647,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,984,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,923,000 after buying an additional 73,304 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,635,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,616,000 after acquiring an additional 25,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho raised Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.91.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $111.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.49 and a 12-month high of $133.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.81 and its 200 day moving average is $118.79.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 112.32%.

Boston Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

