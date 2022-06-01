Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 24,681 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,681 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.05% of Kilroy Realty worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 31.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $60,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at $705,879.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $250,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

KRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.70.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.75. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $56.94 and a 52-week high of $79.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 134.19%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.