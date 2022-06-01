Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 27,653 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1,553.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,653 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $133.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.46 and a twelve month high of $145.98.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

RSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

