Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 7,695 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,097,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,481,000 after acquiring an additional 100,829 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.3% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,509,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 23.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 288,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,448,000 after acquiring an additional 55,642 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 79,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $38.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Health Catalyst from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.18. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $59.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.61.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $68.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.01 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 57.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $42,982.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $110,283.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,146 shares of company stock worth $964,497. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

