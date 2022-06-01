Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases Shares of 96,288 Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 96,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,552,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.79.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $62.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $64.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 23.83%.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

