Bridgewater Associates LP Reduces Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,999,000 after purchasing an additional 32,456 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 148,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 32,470 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 129,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 41,629 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,718,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WY has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

NYSE:WY opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

