Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 31,341 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,341 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,578.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $36,000. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($132.84) to £115 ($145.50) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £115 ($145.50) to £120 ($151.82) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7,223.13.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $66.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $206.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.45. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $53.63 and a 12-month high of $71.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.10.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

