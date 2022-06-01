Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 9,272 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,272 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.16% of Schrödinger worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,487,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,637,000 after purchasing an additional 124,702 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 890,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,025,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Schrödinger by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 68,206 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.28. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.71 and a 1-year high of $79.75.

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.57 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 87.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SDGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

