Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the April 30th total of 5,270,000 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

EAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.47.

EAT traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.04. 932,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,615. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $65.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.33.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.08 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 4.02%. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,254,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 26,103 shares of company stock worth $1,015,625 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 9.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Brinker International by 2,694.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,040,000 after purchasing an additional 733,782 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 28.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 14,141 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

