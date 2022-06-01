Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 543,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,582 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.47% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $99,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 527,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,406,000 after buying an additional 118,885 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 106,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,834,000 after acquiring an additional 43,308 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of BR opened at $146.22 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.68 and a twelve month high of $185.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.12.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.