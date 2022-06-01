Brokerages Anticipate G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $601.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) to announce $601.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $600.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $601.96 million. G-III Apparel Group posted sales of $519.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year sales of $3.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.34. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GIII shares. StockNews.com upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of GIII traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.06. 868,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,196. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.51. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day moving average is $27.45.

In related news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $1,789,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth $790,000. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 87,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 112,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 11,046 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

