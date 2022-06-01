Brokerages Anticipate IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) to Announce -$0.31 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEEGet Rating) will announce ($0.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). IVERIC bio posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($0.97). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IVERIC bio.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEEGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

NASDAQ ISEE traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $10.44. 3,832,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,080. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.52. IVERIC bio has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $19.34.

In other IVERIC bio news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 11,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $196,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 9,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $176,847.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,614.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,682 shares of company stock worth $3,001,931. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in IVERIC bio by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 329,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period.

IVERIC bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

