Brokerages Anticipate LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.41. LendingClub reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 355.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. LendingClub had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. LendingClub’s revenue was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush lowered their target price on LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LendingClub in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

In related news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 5,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $75,994.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 22,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $323,323.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,325 shares of company stock worth $522,488 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub in the first quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in LendingClub by 367.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in LendingClub by 45.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LC stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.38. The stock had a trading volume of 49,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.30. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

