Brokerages Anticipate MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $801.80 Million

Analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) will announce $801.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MRC Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $805.20 million and the lowest is $798.40 million. MRC Global reported sales of $686.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MRC Global will report full-year sales of $3.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MRC Global.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 14.63% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRC. TheStreet raised shares of MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

MRC stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,565. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.49. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

