Brokerages Anticipate OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) to Announce $0.60 EPS

Equities analysts expect that OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) will report $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.26 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OP Bancorp.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OPBK opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.15. OP Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $14.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. OP Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

OP Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OP Bancorp (OPBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.