Brokerages Expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) to Post $2.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.48 and the highest is $2.62. AmerisourceBergen reported earnings per share of $2.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year earnings of $10.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.83 to $11.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $11.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AmerisourceBergen.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $168.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Argus increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.29.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $1,664,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,078,379 shares of company stock worth $912,048,947 in the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

ABC traded down $4.92 on Wednesday, hitting $149.87. 89,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,104. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.79 and its 200 day moving average is $141.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.45. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $111.34 and a fifty-two week high of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.44%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.