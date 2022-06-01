Brokerages Expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Will Announce Earnings of $3.94 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.17 to $5.54. ConocoPhillips reported earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 210.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year earnings of $14.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.23 to $20.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $13.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.37 to $21.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.13.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,103 shares of company stock worth $8,798,364 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after buying an additional 9,014,700 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $702,569,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,017,310,000 after buying an additional 3,652,817 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,233,506,000 after buying an additional 2,715,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $112.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.10. The stock has a market cap of $145.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.36. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $117.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

