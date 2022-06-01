Brokerages Expect General Motors (NYSE:GM) Will Post Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) will report earnings per share of $1.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for General Motors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the lowest is $1.34. General Motors posted earnings of $1.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Motors will report full-year earnings of $6.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $7.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $8.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover General Motors.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet downgraded General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.10.

NYSE:GM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.47. 671,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,072,476. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.01. General Motors has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $56.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 21.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 936 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

