Brokerages Expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) to report $73.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $73.00 million and the highest is $74.48 million. Information Services Group reported sales of $70.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year sales of $295.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $293.56 million to $298.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $317.44 million, with estimates ranging from $312.50 million to $322.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $69.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.98 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 19.97%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ:III opened at $6.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $309.89 million, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Information Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Information Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.30%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Information Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Information Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 30.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Information Services Group in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Information Services Group in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

