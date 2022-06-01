Brokerages Expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) will report $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.00. Jack Henry & Associates reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $4.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $188.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $147.50 and a 52 week high of $205.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.24 and its 200 day moving average is $175.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth approximately $418,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 59.0% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 142.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 186,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,836,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

