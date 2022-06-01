Brokerages Expect Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Will Post Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.99. Science Applications International posted earnings per share of $1.94 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year earnings of $7.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $7.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Science Applications International.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAIC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.86.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $86.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.82 and a 200 day moving average of $85.84. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $96.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 11.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,734,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Science Applications International by 36.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 79,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 21,331 shares during the period. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Science Applications International (Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Science Applications International (SAIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.