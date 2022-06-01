Brokerages Expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) to Announce $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. Talos Energy posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8,400%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $4.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $5.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Talos Energy.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Stephens began coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

In other news, Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 121,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $2,413,754.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,020,560 shares in the company, valued at $298,007,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 137,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $3,060,883.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,831,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,880,642.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,275,090 shares of company stock worth $95,407,964 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 24,284 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Talos Energy by 26.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 58,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Talos Energy by 12.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,099,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,760,000 after acquiring an additional 767,176 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Talos Energy by 71.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 23,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 76.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 15,149 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TALO traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.77. 75,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.21. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $23.04.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

