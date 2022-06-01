Brokerages Expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $305.71 Million

Equities analysts expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $305.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $305.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $306.00 million. Zscaler posted sales of $197.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZS. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $390.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.75.

ZS stock traded down $4.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.94. 2,212,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,755,786. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $125.12 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.87 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at $595,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 12,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $2,552,435.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977 in the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,586,000 after purchasing an additional 68,301 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Zscaler by 40.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,876 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 75.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,696,000 after buying an additional 972,637 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 20.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,933,000 after buying an additional 300,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,220,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,054,000 after purchasing an additional 38,586 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

