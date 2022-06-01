Brokerages Set Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Price Target at $336.00

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2022

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNFGet Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $336.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DETNF shares. DNB Markets upgraded Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aker BP ASA from 317.00 to 336.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DETNF remained flat at $$39.68 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176. Aker BP ASA has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $41.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.63.

Aker BP ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 36 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2021, its total net proven reserves were 599 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 802 million barrels of oil equivalents.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)

Receive News & Ratings for Aker BP ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker BP ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.