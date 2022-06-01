Brokerages Set Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Price Target at $336.00

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $336.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DETNF shares. DNB Markets upgraded Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aker BP ASA from 317.00 to 336.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DETNF remained flat at $$39.68 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176. Aker BP ASA has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $41.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.63.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 36 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2021, its total net proven reserves were 599 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 802 million barrels of oil equivalents.

