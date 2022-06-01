Brokerages Set Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target at $61.63

Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.63.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLAN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Anaplan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Anaplan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Anaplan from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

In related news, CFO Vikas D. Mehta sold 11,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $525,599.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 5,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $231,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $5,528,642 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Anaplan by 282.3% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 68,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 50,781 shares during the period. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new position in Anaplan during the first quarter valued at $13,010,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan during the first quarter valued at $17,414,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Anaplan in the 1st quarter worth about $1,119,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Anaplan by 1,454.4% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 498,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,430,000 after purchasing an additional 466,471 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLAN opened at $65.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.29. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $70.25.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.28 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 71.91% and a negative net margin of 33.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

