Brokerages Set Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Price Target at $76.70

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.70.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BERY shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

BERY stock opened at $58.33 on Friday. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.02 and its 200 day moving average is $63.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 689.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,299 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,059,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,332,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 436.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,614,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,476 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

