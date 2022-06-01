Brokerages Set Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Price Target at $76.70

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.70.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on BERY shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.
BERY stock opened at $58.33 on Friday. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.02 and its 200 day moving average is $63.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 689.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,299 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,059,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,332,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 436.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,614,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,476 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Berry Global Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
