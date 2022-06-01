Brokerages Set Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Price Target at $78.50

Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.50.

CCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,246,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,148,000 after acquiring an additional 169,936 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,132,000 after buying an additional 39,505 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,781,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,471,000 after buying an additional 104,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,378,000 after buying an additional 72,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 28.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,116,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,792,000 after buying an additional 249,096 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.37. 274,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,662. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.86. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $46.63 and a fifty-two week high of $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.79 and its 200-day moving average is $63.82.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.50. Century Communities had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 32.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.08%.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

