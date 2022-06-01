Brokerages Set DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) PT at $478.33

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $478.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DITHF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DS Smith from GBX 450 ($5.69) to GBX 430 ($5.44) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded DS Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DS Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DS Smith from GBX 588 ($7.44) to GBX 570 ($7.21) in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of DITHF stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. DS Smith has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $6.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.54.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

