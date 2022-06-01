Brokerages Set Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Price Target at $60.60

Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.90.

DRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 513.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Realty stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.95. The stock had a trading volume of 26,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,256. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.38. Duke Realty has a 12-month low of $46.23 and a 12-month high of $66.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 93.39% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 41.64%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

