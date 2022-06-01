Brokerages Set EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Target Price at $156.00

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOYGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.00.

ESLOY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €185.00 ($198.92) to €189.00 ($203.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($209.68) to €190.00 ($204.30) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. HSBC raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th.

OTCMKTS ESLOY opened at $80.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.03. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $73.48 and a twelve month high of $110.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.49.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile (Get Rating)

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

Analyst Recommendations for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)

