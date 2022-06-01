Brokerages Set EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Target Price at $156.00

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.00.

ESLOY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €185.00 ($198.92) to €189.00 ($203.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($209.68) to €190.00 ($204.30) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. HSBC raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th.

OTCMKTS ESLOY opened at $80.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.03. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $73.48 and a twelve month high of $110.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.49.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

