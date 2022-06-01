Brokerages Set Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) PT at $66.85

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.85.

EVBG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $130,285.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,850.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $34,229.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,515.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,474 shares of company stock valued at $180,207. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,755,000. SQN Investors LP acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,887,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Everbridge by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,649,000 after acquiring an additional 511,847 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,612,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Everbridge by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,163,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,685,000 after acquiring an additional 389,386 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVBG stock traded down $1.59 on Tuesday, hitting $41.31. The stock had a trading volume of 761,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 0.83. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $167.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.62.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $100.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.82 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

