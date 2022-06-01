Brokerages Set Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Target Price at $10.17

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FENC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DG Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 51,249 shares in the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 174,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 53,899 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. 43.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FENC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.71. 11,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,018. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $148.68 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of -0.07. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.