Brokerages Set General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT at $115.67

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.87.
A number of brokerages recently commented on GE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.
In other General Electric news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,741,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
General Electric stock opened at $78.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. General Electric has a 12-month low of $71.14 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.02.
General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.
About General Electric (Get Rating)
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
