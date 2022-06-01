Brokerages Set General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT at $115.67

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.87.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other General Electric news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,741,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,056,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155,612 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $698,826,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,766,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $450,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,259 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,699,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock opened at $78.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. General Electric has a 12-month low of $71.14 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.02.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

About General Electric (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.